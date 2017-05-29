Hello, Product Hunters! Get $40 off with code PRODUCTHUNT
All icons provided in .SVG, .PDF, .AI, .SKETCH, .EPS, and .iconjar,
so you can fire ‘em up in your favorite graphics software.
ICONS IN ALL THE FILE TYPES YOU NEED: Every single icon is provided in .SVG, .PDF, .AI, .SKETCH, .EPS — fire up your favorite graphics software and do what you want with ‘em
DEAD-SIMPLE TO INCLUDE ICONS IN YOUR CODE: Embed any EGO icon in your applications or website with a few quick clicks…’cause they’re provided as individual SVG or PDF
SIMPLE TO CHANGE LINE WIDTH OR TWEAK COLORS — so you can keep your designs consistent across branding changes, client revisions, or mysterious airborne toxic events
SEARCHABLE IN SECONDS with IconJar integration. Spend your time on the tasks that matter most, instead of tracking down the ~*~* perfect *~*~ icon
You shouldn’t. You shouldn’t buy just another icon pack.
You should buy THIS icon pack, because every single icon inside it is designed to help you...
Save so much time creating a polished product, you might even feel guilty about it
Don’t bang your head for hours to create or customize icons. Just pop open EGO for a distinctive look right out of the box.
Take the creative strain out of mockups and rapid prototypes
Placeholder graphics are boring...not to mention they can distract from your design and throw a giant monkey wrench into your UX flow.
When you’ve got a killer icon library at your fingertips, you can turn mockups around quickly and confidently (and make sure you’ve got plenty of time left for revisions).
That lightness you feel? It’s the burden being lifted from your overworked shoulders.
Get design approval way faster
Looks killer? Check. Works perfectly? Check. Design approved? Check.
DONE, SON.
Set your UI designs apart -- no, really
It pays to be on the cutting edge.
We all still love those popular rounded, icons that are everywhere (hell, I’ve designed more than 5,000 of them with Streamline!), but the angular design trend is coming in hot.
Sooner rather than later, you’ll be working on a project that needs a standout look and feel.
EGO icons are the answer.
Stop drawing icons by hand & customizing existing sets
Sure, you can customize the EGO Icon Pack to your heart’s content (including changing line widths, colors, and tweaking the icon design itself).
But with 3,600 readymade, resolution-independent icons, you don’t have to.
Charge more $$$ for your work (yeah, I said it)
Icons do way more than just put a pretty face on your UI. Great icons take your designs up a notch...placing them firmly above work by designers who are still relying on incomplete or low-quality icon sets.
Hey, I’m Vincent Le Moign.
You might know me from my Streamline, Nova or Kameleon icons collections (and you’ve seen my icons used by brands like Facebook, Daimler, and Adobe).
I’m so sure you’ll love the EGO Icon Pack, I’ll make you a deal.
After you buy, you have 30 solid days to play around with EGO icons. If you don’t find the icons useful within that time, contact me for a refund.
No questions asked.
3,600 Vector Icons x 2 styles: Monoline and Duotone.
7,200 Individual SVG and PDF
Prepared and tagged for Iconjar
Up to 5 users licenses
Free lifetime updates
Unlimited projects (if you use less than 100 icons/project)
File formats:
SKETCHAISVGPDFEPSICONJAR
The best & only icon sets I’ve ever used are always from Vincent @webalys - And now he did it again. 3600 new icons. https://t.co/AXpTVJqGSu pic.twitter.com/YlGARsPnZ2— ᴛᴏʙɪᴀs ᴠᴀɴ sᴄʜɴᴇɪᴅᴇʀ (@vanschneider) May 29, 2017
Holy crap... @webalys just released a huuuuuge collection of 3600 new icons. Truly remarkable that he can do this. https://t.co/ypwlZtbqWD pic.twitter.com/MokSqZaHx3— Daniel Burka (@dburka) May 23, 2017
After working on it for 2 years @webalys just released his ‘Ego’ icons. The 3600 icons are on my to buy list. https://t.co/7cofRGpd6F— Veerle Pieters (@vpieters) May 23, 2017
This new icon set by my friend @webalys is 🔥🔥🔥. His icons are always high quality & extensive. https://t.co/tbivjAAcGV pic.twitter.com/Z45YhpMUoW— Jad Limcaco (@jadlimcaco) May 23, 2017
I am loving this icon set from @webalys. I think they might have to be my next purchase. https://t.co/SnLqZ7ABaU— Paul Boag (@boagworld) May 25, 2017
I’ve been trying these new icons by @webalys and they are a lot of fun! https://t.co/qWWdhiNcrH pic.twitter.com/mkNvGfafCW— Andy Clarke 🇦🇺 (@Malarkey) May 23, 2017
Get a massive 3,600 icons with the brand new EGO icon pack https://t.co/1NLKXvYoAP – by one of the best icon designers out there @webalys— sketchtips.info (@SketchTips) May 24, 2017
Looking for amazing icons that work great with IconJar? Checkout Ego Icons by @webalys → https://t.co/Nvp4rjhg59— IconJar (@geticonjar) May 24, 2017
Check out @webalys new premium Ego icon set. Sooo much good work in here. https://t.co/yZ1BHT80Ei— ↯ (@mds) May 23, 2017
Huge new icon pack (3,600!) in a distinctive angular style, released today by @webalys! https://t.co/kq3WDSd0Ue pic.twitter.com/TCLGpCqNDZ— Khoi Vinh (@khoi) May 23, 2017
Another amazing icon pack from my buddy Vincent. Just released, check it out https://t.co/ytGF5FZHtv highly recommend his UI/UX resources 👌🏼 https://t.co/Ve3HqdLdL4— Mike Locke (@mlwebco) May 23, 2017
Just picked this up, the quality of these is amazing! https://t.co/6TALdjYVmp— Will Merchan (@willmerchan) May 23, 2017
As with everything by @webalys, I bought the https://t.co/Qa5JvGbBp1 right away. Everything he does is *so* good.— Andrew Pautler (@andrewpautler) May 23, 2017
This new icon set by @webalys is fantastic. Now, I need to come up with a new side project so I can try them out. https://t.co/C3SbEkLf63— James LaCroix (@LaCroixDesign) May 23, 2017
These icons! 😍@webalys has put so much into these. https://t.co/axfXGtAA0b pic.twitter.com/hRwioORB6y— Ploink ◉ (@ploink) May 23, 2017
@webalys Strikes again! Love the EGO icons collection! https://t.co/LG6dhbCO28 Keep up the good work Vincent!— Steven Nijstad (@stevennijstad) May 23, 2017
Hey designers! @webalys just launched “Ego Icons”, a new set of stylish kickass icons!— Jérémie Fontana (@SkyNebula) May 23, 2017
Check it out!
→ https://t.co/SDggWZvs61 pic.twitter.com/6um5E3xtLe